Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,250. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE GLW opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

