Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $126.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

