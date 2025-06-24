Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in M&T Bank by 104.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE MTB opened at $189.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $145.82 and a 52 week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

