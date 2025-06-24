Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after acquiring an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 542,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

