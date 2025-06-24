Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,024. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.