Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $839,000 Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its stake in Xylem by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 136,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 30,615 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Xylem by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.71.

Xylem Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of XYL opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $143.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

