Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $976,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.48. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.