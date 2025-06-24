Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.