Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.16 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.80, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,990,105.60. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $186.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

