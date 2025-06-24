Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $853,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 54,277.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 918,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,370,000 after purchasing an additional 916,743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 58,570.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,540,000 after acquiring an additional 696,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $306,863,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $196,374,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 771,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,324,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $552.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $561.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.