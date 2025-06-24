Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $877,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after buying an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,169,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $849,202,000 after acquiring an additional 571,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $769,706,000 after acquiring an additional 91,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,163,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $682,036,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after acquiring an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

