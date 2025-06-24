Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $891,000 in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Centene stock opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.73. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

