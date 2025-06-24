Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $932,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 40.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $2,189,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $12,857,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 22.6% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Ferguson by 70.2% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

