Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,978,088. The trade was a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $313.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.82 and a beta of 0.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.87 and a 1 year high of $317.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 510.31% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

