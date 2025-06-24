Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $819,000 Investment in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 1,142.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James Financial news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.3%

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.90.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

