Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $931,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $173.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

