Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 115.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -799.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.26 and a 52 week high of $187.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 492 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $89,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,083,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,543,499.58. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,627 shares of company stock valued at $80,182,952. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

