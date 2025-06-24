Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,173,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,156,089,000 after buying an additional 160,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $899,860,000 after buying an additional 85,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,365,000 after buying an additional 290,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $1,948,029.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,791,994.69. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.74, for a total value of $439,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,923.32. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,132 shares of company stock worth $7,075,837. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

ResMed stock opened at $254.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.42 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.