Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 13,142 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 339.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after buying an additional 6,537,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,647,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,007,520,000 after acquiring an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,775,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,664,000 after purchasing an additional 696,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $610,895,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,450.86. This represents a 16.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

