Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,140,000 after buying an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,463 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $7,063,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,730,480.40. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $427,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,046.49. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,190,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

