Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 15,271 Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.5% in the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $347,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 454,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $45,773,827.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,284,950.99. This represents a 68.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,417,995 shares of company stock valued at $553,295,933. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.04.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

