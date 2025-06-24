Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,013 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $243.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

