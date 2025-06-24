Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 6,944 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.