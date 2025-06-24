Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Garmin by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 50,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $201.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.87 and a 200 day moving average of $207.25. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $246.50.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

