Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Reduces Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after purchasing an additional 429,711 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45. Sysco Corporation has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

