Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 250 Shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DTE opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.62. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.93.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

