Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 27,341 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,651 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 127,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $8,822,470.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,469.26. The trade was a 50.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,321 shares of company stock worth $20,606,770. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.