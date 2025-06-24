Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 29,737 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,737 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.69. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

