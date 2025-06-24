Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 887 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Equity Residential by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 33,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

