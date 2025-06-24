Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $803,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 53,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 30,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $335.00 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.74.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

