Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $903,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of EXR opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.