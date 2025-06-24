Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $999,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,283,000 after acquiring an additional 984,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,824,000 after purchasing an additional 692,092 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

