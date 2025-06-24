Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Datadog by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Datadog by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $129.52 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.57, a PEG ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $13,451,522.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 466,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,373,399.05. The trade was a 21.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,603 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,823,054.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,883,297.96. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 777,966 shares of company stock worth $87,512,075. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.52.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

