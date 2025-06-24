Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.92.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:DD opened at $67.03 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.