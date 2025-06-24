Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 10.9% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Gartner by 30.4% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Gartner by 12.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Gartner by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $398.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.70% and a net margin of 19.82%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total transaction of $322,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,536. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,228. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

