Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $524.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $530.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.74, for a total value of $537,372.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,599.88. The trade was a 79.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.