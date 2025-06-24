Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $177.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $177.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

