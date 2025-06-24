Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 53,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 30,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $335.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.74.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 22.95%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

