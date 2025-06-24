Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,567 shares of company stock worth $2,812,024 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

