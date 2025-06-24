Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,247,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 19,616.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.75. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

