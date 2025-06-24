Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 569 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $241.59 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $243.00. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. The trade was a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 460,378 shares of company stock valued at $103,915,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

