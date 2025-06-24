Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,832 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $307.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,681,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,043.54. This trade represents a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.02, for a total value of $546,599.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,053,486.56. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,915 shares of company stock valued at $48,349,215 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

