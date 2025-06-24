Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $262,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after buying an additional 446,591 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $4,788,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. The trade was a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $82.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

