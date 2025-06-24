Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sysco were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,519,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,775,000 after buying an additional 429,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,907,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,751,000 after acquiring an additional 851,441 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Sysco by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,184,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,120,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,991,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,002 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.45. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

