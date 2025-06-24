Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 107 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,171,730.56. This trade represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

About L3Harris Technologies



L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

