Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 1,161 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 14.7% in the first quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 30,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 357,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $562,578.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,306.80. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group lowered Pacific Gas & Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 0.4%

PCG opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

