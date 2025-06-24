Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 128 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

