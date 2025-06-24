Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 129 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $166.32. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

