Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 149 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gartner were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,799,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 40,841.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,480,000 after buying an additional 497,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Gartner by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after buying an additional 253,288 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $398.32 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 739 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.50, for a total value of $322,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,536. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.