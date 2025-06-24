Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 167 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $308.41 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.59 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total value of $1,723,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,036,588.10. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,769 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

